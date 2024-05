In honor of Skin Cancer Awareness Month, Nashua Dermatology Associates is offering FREE 10-minute skin screenings to all adults who have not had a screening within the last two years and are not currently under a physician’s care for skin cancer.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to detect skin cancer in its earliest and most treatable form. Routine skin screenings are your best defense.

Pre-registration is required. Register here.

For more information, call 603-579-9648.