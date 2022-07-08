Grocery Hunt: The best part of waking up now costs up to $1.23 per pound more than last year at Manchester supermarkets

Hello and welcome to the Grocery Hunt, Manchester Ink Link’s look at prices of grocery items at Manchester supermarket chains. This week takes a look at coffee, with a look back at what coffee prices were like last year.

All items are requested by the readers of Manchester Ink Link, with some new items requested from readers in previous weeks that also include price comparisons between this week and when it was requested.

All prices in this week’s column were obtained on Thursday, July 7 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. When direct comparisons are not available, comparisons per comparable units of measurement will be used. Prices and availability may change without notice.

Readers are welcome to submit questions or comments regarding the column to andy@manchesterinklink.com. We also welcome prices from other grocery stores in the area related to these items.

Stok Cold Brew (cost per qt.)

Market Basket – $3.32

Hannaford – $3.33

Walmart – $3.52

Generic decaffeinated coffee (cost per lb.)

Market Basket – $5.19

Walmart – $5.24

Hannaford – $13.01

Generic half and half (cost per qt.)

Hannaford – $2.39

Walmart – $2.48

Market Basket – $2.50

Maxwell House (cost per lb.)

Walmart – $4.92

Market Basket – $5.07

Hannaford – $5.37

Folgers (cost per lb., with price changes from Feb. 23, 2021 in parentheses)

Market Basket – $4.92 (+$0.28)

Walmart – $5.48 (+$0.36)

Hannaford – $5.71 (+$1.23)

