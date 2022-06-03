Welcome to Grocery Hunt 2.0

Hello and welcome back to the Grocery Hunt, Manchester Ink Link’s look at prices of grocery items at Manchester-area supermarket chains.

As before this column took a break several weeks ago, all items are requested by the readers of Manchester Ink Link. However, now each week we will take some new items and also take a second look at items requested from readers in previous weeks and compare the current week’s prices to what the prices were then.

All prices in this week’s column were obtained on Thursday, June 2 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. When direct comparisons are not available, comparisons per comparable units of measurement will be used. Prices may change without notice. Readers are welcome to submit questions or comments regarding the column to andy@manchesterinklink.com

A note on the baby formula, supplies are limited at Hannaford. At Walmart, they are available behind a glass divider that can only be opened by employees and at Market Basket they are in a case at the front of the cash registers and can only be obtained by asking for them from employees.

Baby Formula (12.4 oz.)

Walmart – $17.46

Market Basket – $17.49

Hannaford – $17.99

Cauliflower Crust Pizza (cost per oz.)

Market Basket – $0.41

Hannaford – $0.45

Walmart – n/a

Cheerios (8.9 oz.)

Walmart – $3.48

Hannaford – $3.79

Market Basket – $3.79

85% Lean Meat Hamburger Patties (cost per lb.)

Market Basket – $4.99

Hannaford – $5.49

Walmart – $5.91

….and this week’s comparison item.

Bread (20 oz.) (compared to Jan. 30, 2022)

Walmart – $0.93 (down $0.45)

Hannaford – $1.29 (down $0.30)

Market Basket – $1.79 (up $0.50)

 

 

A list of the first phase of 2022’s Grocery Hunts can be found here. 

For 2021’s Grocery Hunts, click here.

