Maryland governor shares philosophy with NHIOP crowd

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – How can a Republican win an election in a predominantly Democratic area? Maryland Governor Larry Hogan tied in that answer with a larger overarching philosophy on the current state of the country during a visit to the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College at the New England Council’s latest Politics and Eggs event on Thursday.

Hogan, who has served as Maryland’s governor for two terms and is the first Republican re-elected to the post since the 1950s, reiterated that Americans are seeking common-sense, bi-partisan solutions and are upset with both major national political parties for their focus on self-serving initiatives.

While Hogan criticized President Joe Biden along with the Democratic Party on those ends, stating that Biden caters to the far left and “flails” from crisis to crisis. While not naming her by name, Hogan also criticized former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake for her comments during a riot in 2015.

Hogan did not elaborate on comparable extremism within the Republican Party, not mentioning former President Donald Trump in his remarks.

Instead, he put himself up as example of how Republicans can win elections, even in places where they are outnumbered two-to-one, by sticking to as conservatism and a focus on governance rather than partisanship.

“I’m willing to stand up and fight for things that really matter, but not for status quo politics as usual and not to perpetuate polarization and paralysis,” he said. “America needs workhorses, not more show ponies. It’s time for less talk and more action.”

In a question and answer period following his prepared remarks, he attacked Biden again on inflation and on his response to the invasion of Ukraine while praising Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He also stated that Biden overstepped his authority regarding student loan forgiveness, but noted that it was a problem and said that lowering tuition, allowing student loans to be deducted from taxes and more variety in college programs was a better approach.

He also criticized fellow Republican governors for sending undocumented migrants into other states, but also criticized Biden again for failing to act on the issue.

While Hogan stated that he would not endorse Trump if he runs again in 2024, he declined to state whether he might run for the Presidency himself once his term as governor ends in January, instead saying that he is focused on his current role until that point and will hold a “leadership summit” afterward.

However, he does believe he will play a role after his term ends, either as a candidate or as an advocate for the Republican Party.

“I care very deeply about getting the Republican Party back to winning elections again. I think a competitive two-party system is essential to our democracy,” he said. “I’m concerned about the direction of the country and I’m going to be a voice somehow. I’m going to do everything I can to be a part of getting the country back on track.”