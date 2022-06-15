Grocery Hunt: buttah and corn edition

Hello and welcome to the Grocery Hunt, Manchester Ink Link’s look at prices of grocery items at Manchester supermarket chains.

All items are requested by the readers of Manchester Ink Link, with some new items requested from readers in previous weeks that also include price comparisons between this week and when it was requested. This week heads to the produce aisle.

All prices in this week’s column were obtained on Thursday, June 15 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. When direct comparisons are not available, comparisons per comparable units of measurement will be used. Prices may change without notice. Readers are welcome to submit questions or comments regarding the column to andy@manchesterinklink.com

Corn (cost per ear)

Market Basket – $0.50

Hannaford – $0.50

Walmart – n/a

Squash (cost per lb.)

Hannaford – $0.99

Market Basket – $0.99

Walmart $1.18

Brussel Sprouts (cost per lb.)

Walmart – $2.98

Hannaford – $2.99

Market Basket – $2.99

Fiddleheads (cost per lb.)

Hannaford – $7.99 (they were out of stock this week)

Walmart – n/a

Market Basket – n/a

And this week’s comparison item, last done on Aug. 15, 2021, is…..

Land O’ Lakes Butter (1 lb., comparison from Aug. 2021 in parentheses)

Walmart – $4.98 (+$1.01)

Market Basket – $4.99 (+$1.00)

Hannaford – $5.99 (+1.70)

