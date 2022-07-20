Grocery Hunt: BYOBBQ

Hello and welcome to the Grocery Hunt, Manchester Ink Link’s look at prices of grocery items at Manchester supermarket chains. This week takes a look at things readers wanted for their barbecues.

All items are requested by the readers of Manchester Ink Link, with some new items requested from readers in previous weeks that also include price comparisons between this week and when it was requested.

All prices in this week’s column were obtained on Tuesday, July 19 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. When direct comparisons are not available, comparisons per comparable units of measurement will be used. Prices and availability may change without notice.

Brisket (cost per lb.)

Walmart – $8.51

Hannaford – n/a

Market Basket – n/a*

* – Normally, flat cut is $7.99 and point cut is $6.99.

Pork Butt (cost per lb.)

Market Basket – $2.49

Hannaford – $2.69

Walmart – n/a

Potato Salad (cost per lb.)

Walmart – $1.37

Market Basket – $2.50

Hannaford – $3.49

Bubba Burger (cost per lb.) (changes from June 4, 2021 prices in parentheses)

Hannaford – $5.00 (-$0.25)

Market Basket – $6.50 (+$0.25)

Walmart – $7.29 (+$1.00)

Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce (cost per lb.) (changes from June 4, 2021 prices in parentheses)

Walmart – $1.20 (-$0.40)

Hannaford – $1.40 (-$0.04)

Market Basket – $1.43 (-$0.01)

