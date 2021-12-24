Market Basket wins the 2021 Grocery Hunt

Hello! Welcome to Week 50, the final week this year for the Grocery Hunt, Manchester Ink Link’s guide to Manchester-area grocery stores.

We’re also tracking the prices and availability of each item week by week with the hopes of finding the local grocery store with the best prices and best availability for items that our readers are looking for.

Before we begin, here are some caveats.

All prices were checked on Thursday, Dec. 23 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Prices and item availability may change without notice.

Items may have been available during the aforementioned time but could not be found. Within this column, all efforts available to an ordinary grocery shopper were made to find the item.

Unless asked for a specifically sized item by a reader, situations in which stores have different sizes of the exact same item will be compared by weight or volume. If stores have multiple variations of an item with differing prices, the lowest price will be used.

Bologna (cost per lb.)

Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – $2.19

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – $2.79

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – $3.99

Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – $3.99

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – $6.24

Ground beef (80% lean) (cost per lb.)

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – $3.49

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – $3.99

Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – $4.49

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – $4.78

Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – n/a

Bacon (cost per lb.)

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – $3.99 Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – $3.99



Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – $4.24

Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – $4.59

Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – $4.99

Prime rib (cost per lb.)

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – $6.99*

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – $9.99

Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – $32.99

Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – n/a

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – n/a

*-All prime rib at Hannaford is only available on order from the butcher’s department

Lamb chops (cost per lb.)

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – $10.99

Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – $13.99

Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – n/a

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – n/a

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – n/a

Number of times when a store had the best price on a particular item (After Week 50 – Final Tally)

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – 76

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – 70.33

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – 37.33

Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – 22

Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – 12

Aldi: 1111 S. Willow St., Manchester, NH – 7.5

Price Rite: 365 Lincoln St., Manchester, NH – 1.5

Hannaford: 7 Kilton Rd, Bedford, NH – 1.83

Target: 100 Quality Dr, Hooksett, NH – 1

Shaw’s: 1328 Hooksett Rd., Hooksett, NH – 1

Ocean State Job Lot: 1328 Hooksett Rd., Hooksett, NH – 1

Hannaford: 140 Bicentennial Dr, Manchester, NH – .5

Bunny’s Superette: 75 Webster St., Manchester, NH – 0

Saigon Asian Market: 476 Union St., Manchester, NH – 0

Whole Foods: 121 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – 0

A Market: 125 Loring St., Manchester, NH – 0

Number of times when a store had a particular item in stock (After Week 50 – Final Tally)

Market Basket: 460 Elm St., Manchester, NH – 202

Hannaford: 859 Hanover St., Manchester, NH – 194

Walmart: 275 Gold St., Manchester, NH – 181

Shaw’s: 570 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH – 170

Target: 220 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – 101

Aldi: 1111 S. Willow St., Manchester, NH – 13

Shaw’s: 1328 Hooksett Rd., Hooksett, NH – 12

Price Rite: 365 Lincoln St., Manchester, NH – 8

Hannaford: 140 Bicentennial Dr, Manchester, NH – 7

Target: 100 Quality Dr, Hooksett, NH – 5

Hannaford: 7 Kilton Rd, Bedford, NH 03110 – 3

Saigon Asian Market: 476 Union St., Manchester, NH – 3

Ocean State Job Lot: 1328 Hooksett Rd., Hooksett, NH – 2

Whole Foods: 121 S River Rd, Bedford, NH – 2

Bunny’s Superette: 75 Webster St., Manchester, NH – 1

A Market: 125 Loring St., Manchester, NH – 0

