Research Recap from University of New Hampshire April 2024

Monday, May 13, 2024 Carol Robidoux Civics, Education 0
Monday, May 13, 2024 Carol Robidoux Civics, Education 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

moose vocalizations bull moose feeding 1
Bull moose feeding in Central New Hampshire. Photo Credit: Remington Moll/UNH

DURHAM, NH – You may know UNH for many things – football, campus life, political surveys – but don’t forget they are first and foremost a research center which seeks to understand and improve the world. The university is a Carnegie Classification R1 university with research excellence that reaches from the depths of the oceans to the edges of the solar system, encompassing the Earth and the environment in which we all thrive.

The following is a brief Research Recap from one of the country’s leading research institutions.
Looking across two languages, researchers found that people’s use of pronouns reflects not just the language they speak but also their ideologies.
The solar eclipse may be over, but for a team of physics students, the data they gathered in the path of totality lives on.
A new study highlights the unintended consequences of Chile’s government-mandated childcare policy.
Passive acoustic monitoring can help us understand this shy beast’s population density and movement.
UNH leverages its operations, engagement and research to make a difference. This article highlights 10 of the ways we do so in recognition of Earth Day.
Wetland restoration efforts along the Mississippi River are falling short of expectations to reduce excess nitrates and help fix the Gulf of Mexico’s dead zone.
Student and Faculty Honors
The University of New Hampshire inspires innovation and transforms lives in our state, nation, and world. More than 16,000 students from 49 states and 82 countries engage with an award-winning faculty in top-ranked programs in business, engineering, law, health and human services, liberal arts, and the sciences across more than 200 programs of study. A Carnegie Classification R1 institution, UNH partners with NASA, NOAA, NSF, and NIH, and has received over $210 million in competitive external funding in FY23 to further explore and define the frontiers of land, sea, and space.

About this Author

Carol Robidoux

PublisherManchester Ink Link

Longtime NH journalist and publisher of ManchesterInkLink.com. Loves R&B, German beer, and the Queen City!

PhoneEmailWebsite
FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTubeLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts