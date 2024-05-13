Research Recap from University of New Hampshire April 2024

DURHAM, NH – You may know UNH for many things – football, campus life, political surveys – but don’t forget they are first and foremost a research center which seeks to understand and improve the world. The university is a Carnegie Classification R1 university with research excellence that reaches from the depths of the oceans to the edges of the solar system, encompassing the Earth and the environment in which we all thrive.
The following is a brief Research Recap from one of the country's leading research institutions.
The University of New Hampshire inspires innovation and transforms lives in our state, nation, and world. More than 16,000 students from 49 states and 82 countries engage with an award-winning faculty in top-ranked programs in business, engineering, law, health and human services, liberal arts, and the sciences across more than 200 programs of study. A Carnegie Classification R1 institution, UNH partners with NASA, NOAA, NSF, and NIH, and has received over $210 million in competitive external funding in FY23 to further explore and define the frontiers of land, sea, and space.
