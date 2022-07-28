Grocery Hunt: Producing produce prices

Hello and welcome to the Grocery Hunt, Manchester Ink Link’s look at prices of grocery items at Manchester supermarket chains. This week takes a look at produce prices requested by our readers.

All items are requested by the readers of Manchester Ink Link, with some new items requested from readers in previous weeks that also include price comparisons between this week and when it was requested.

All prices in this week’s column were obtained on Tuesday, July 26 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. When direct comparisons are not available, comparisons per comparable units of measurement will be used. Prices and availability may change without notice.

This column only obtains prices from supermarkets as items requested by readers are either unlikely to be available or unlikely to be available in a form that can make comparisons feasible at specialty shops, wholesalers, price clubs or other food stores.

However, readers are welcome to submit prices of items from other stores as well as questions or comments regarding the column to andy@manchesterinklink.com.

Cherries (cost per lb.)

Walmart – $4.97

Hannaford – $4.99

Market Basket – $4.99

Cucumber (cost per lb.)

Market Basket – $0.50

Hannaford – $0.79

Walmart – $1.48

Zucchini (cost per lb.)

Market Basket – $0.99

Walmart – $1.48

Hannaford – $1.99

Ear of Corn (cost per ear, comparison to July 1, 2021 prices in parentheses)

Hannaford – $0.50 (+$0.30)

Walmart – $0.50 (+$0.28)

Market Basket – $0.59 (+$0.11)

Watermelon (cost per lb., comparison to July 1, 2021 prices in parentheses)

Walmart – $3.98 (+$0.30)

Market Basket – $6.99 (+$2.00)

Hannaford – $6.99 (+$2.00)

