Today: Expect it to be warmer; with cloudiness in the morning, followed by periods of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. High 82 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Expect cloudy skies with mild temperatures, accompanied by a few showers late at night. Low 60 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Not as warm with periods of showers. High 72 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Few showers early some partial clearing late. Low 54 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Some clouds with a few showers. High 67 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Friday: Cloudy with some showers. High 69 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with some showers. Low 51 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Cloudy with periods of showers. High 62 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy with early showers. Low 52 NE 5-10 mph