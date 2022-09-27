Grocery Hunt: Pumpkin spice edition

Hello and welcome to the Grocery Hunt, Manchester Ink Link’s look at prices of grocery items at Manchester supermarket chains. This week takes a look at pumpkin-related items requested by our readers.

All items are requested by the readers of Manchester Ink Link, with some new items requested from readers in previous weeks that also include price comparisons between this week and when it was requested.

All prices in this week’s column were obtained on Friday, Sept. 23 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.. When direct comparisons are not available, comparisons per comparable units of measurement will be used. Prices and availability may change without notice.

This column only obtains prices from supermarkets as items requested by readers are either unlikely to be available or unlikely to be available in a form that can make comparisons feasible at specialty shops, wholesalers, price clubs or other food stores.

Pumpkin Oreos (cost per lb.)

Walmart – $5.62

Market Basket – n/a

Hannaford – n/a

Can of Pumpkin filling (cost per lb.)

Hannaford – $2.02

Market Basket – $2.13

Walmart – $2.79

Little Debbie pumpkin spice rolls (cost per lb.)

Market Basket – $3.64

Hannaford – $4.30

Walmart – n/a

Pumpkin creamer (cost per qt.)

Hannaford – $3.39

Market Basket – $5.59

Walmart – n/a

Pumpkin Cheerios (10.8 oz.)

Market Basket – $3.77

Hannaford – $5.17

Walmart – n/a

Pumpkins

Walmart – $5.68

Market Basket – $5.99

Hannaford – $6.99

