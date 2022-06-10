Grocery Hunt: Beer and bread edition

Hello and welcome to the Grocery Hunt, Manchester Ink Link’s look at prices of grocery items at Manchester supermarket chains.

All items are requested by the readers of Manchester Ink Link, with some new items requested from readers in previous weeks that also include price comparisons between this week and when it was requested. This week’s theme took a look at beers.

All prices in this week’s column were obtained on Thursday, June 9 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. When direct comparisons are not available, comparisons per comparable units of measurement will be used. Prices may change without notice. Readers are welcome to submit questions or comments regarding the column to andy@manchesterinklink.com

Leinenkugel Grapefruit Shandy (price per qt.)

Hannaford – $3.78 (not available on its own)

Walmart – n/a

Market Basket – n/a

Peroni (price per qt.)

Hannaford – $3.81

Walmart – n/a

Market Basket – n/a

Athletic (price per qt.)

Market Basket – $4.44

Hannaford – $4.66

Walmart – $4.66

Fat Tire (price per qt.)

Hannaford – $3.55

Market Basket – $3.55

Walmart – n/a

Dos Equis (price per qt.)

Walmart – $3.06

Market Basket – $3.33

Hannaford – $3.55

and this week’s comparison item….

Bread (price per lb.) (comparison to June 3)

Hannaford – $0.94 (no change)

Walmart – $0.74 (no change)

Market Basket $1.09 (-$0.34)

