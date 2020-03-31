Police nab alleged Bunny’s/Mobil robber

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, Manchester Police arrested 37-year-old Jonathan McKnight on charges of several recent robberies.

McKnight, a Manchester resident, is believed to have robbed the Mobil Gas Station on Elm Street on March 25 and Bunny’s Convenience Store on March 28.

In both robberies, McKnight allegedly slid a note to the clerk, claimed to have a gun and demanded money. McKnight was already under suspicion of the Bunny’s robbery, but additional information put him as a suspect in the Mobil robbery as well.

McKnight is charged with two counts of felony armed robbery. He is scheduled for arraignment today in Hillsborough Superior Court North.