Police searching for suspect in gas station theft

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Police are seeking information from the public regarding a man accused of robbing a gas station on Wednesday, March 25.

At approximately 4 p.m., police responded to the Mobil station at 1602 Elm Street after reports of a robbery.

The clerk said that the suspect slid a note across the counter demanding money and ran out of the station and escaped southbound on Elm Street after the clerk complied.

According to the clerk’s account, the man was described as black or Hispanic with light skin, dark hair, was short and skinny. He was wearing a black or blue hoodie and jeans and did not have a weapon.

Anyone with information on this suspect can call police at 603-668-8711 or leave an anonymous tip at 603-624-4040.