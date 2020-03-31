Mayor Craig: ‘In these trying times, you are looking after your family and your health, while we are looking out for you’ 

O P I N I O N

Yesterday, I delivered my fiscal year 2021 budget address during an unusual time. I recorded my budget address from home, while self-isolating, during a pandemic that has upended the lives of people across our city, our state, our country, and the world. Our friends, neighbors and fellow citizens are experiencing the loss of loved ones, concern for the health of their family members, and anxiety about the seemingly endless economic hardship our country is facing.

While we are all rightly focused on the safety and health of our family, friends, neighbors, colleagues, and employees, I want to assure you that my administration, and everyone at Manchester’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC), is working day and night to stay ahead of COVID-19 to protect our community.

When I first began preparing this budget, it was clear Manchester’s fiscal health was strong. And while we’re faced today with implications of COVID-19 that are beyond our control, my FY21 budget enables us to address our challenges, and once this pandemic is over, continue to move our city forward.

In addition to funding for the city’s public health and safety response to COVID-19, this budget focuses on investments in capital projects, infrastructure, and public safety while also ensuring funds are allocated to support the future of the city – our youth.

The Board of School Committee in conjunction with Superintendent Goldhardt are beginning to implement Manchester Proud’s plan while continuing to raise the bar and lower barriers for our students. This budget covers all current programming and staff and also funds all collective bargaining contracts and salary agreements, including the new proposed MEA contract that was overwhelmingly approved by teachers last week. In addition, this budget invests in technology to improve infrastructure and increase access to devices. And it also includes three professional development days for teachers and funding for classroom supplies, and necessary renovations to our school buildings, school grounds, and athletic fields.

On the city side, this budget makes sound strategic investments thanks in large part to the leadership in our city departments.

Even while consumed by the response to COVID-19, our Public Health Department continues to bring in state and federal funding to build critical infrastructure around data and emergency management. In partnership with the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, the City of Manchester will embark upon a strategic planning process to unify systems and large-scale interventions designed to address mental/behavioral health, homelessness and addiction.

The safety of people in our city is our top priority. As a result, this budget makes improvements to help increase the safety of residents, visitors and city employees. Over the last two years, we’ve approved the hiring of 15 new police officers and my FY21 budget provides funding to hire 10 more police officers in July — resulting in the largest compliment the Manchester Police Department has ever had.

Additionally, with a three-year grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we’re hiring two critical positions at no cost to the local taxpayer. An Epidemiologist at the Health Department who will deal with the incidence, distribution and possible control of COVID-19 and other public health needs. And, an Emergency Operations Coordinator at the Fire Department. Last year, we opened our EOC to better coordinate efforts to assist individuals who are dealing with addiction, homelessness, and mental health issues. Now, our EOC is working around the clock on COVID-19 to ensure the City is able to combat this pandemic.

Although during this pandemic we are encouraging everyone to stay in their homes, for the time being, this budget allocates funding to improve public spaces and infrastructure.

I’m proposing to bond $4 million to facilitate the construction of the new road connecting Elm Street to South Commercial Street, allowing for easier access to the South Commercial Street area, while alleviating congestion on Granite Street.

This budget bonds $3.9 million to repave 11.7 miles of roads, along with 25 miles of crack sealing citywide, resulting in 36.7 miles of streets scheduled to receive some type of surface treatment.

I am also proposing to utilize $600,000 to address city sidewalks, the majority of which will come from the Municipal Transportation Fund. We’ll utilize the Sidewalk Conditions Assessment to prioritize repairs for sidewalks, and will continue with the 50/50 residential sidewalk replacement program. In addition, I’m funding the implementation of a new public/private sidewalk replacement program for commercial property owners. And, to continue to make our city more bike-friendly, I’m funding more thermoplastic bike and pavement markings.

Finally, at a time when so many of our fellow citizens are making incredible sacrifices to support each other, I am pleased this budget covers costs associated with the increase in Veterans’ Tax Credits, which were last adjusted over a decade ago. The Optional Veterans Tax Credit has been increased from $400 to $500, the Tax Credit for a Surviving Spouse has been increased from $1,600 to $2,000, and the Tax Credit for Veterans with Service-Connected Total and Permanent Disability has been increased from $1,600 to $2,000. I’m proud the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved these adjustments, and I’m grateful for all who have served, as well as their families.

Right now, our city is faced with a challenge beyond our control. But it will not last forever. I want you to know that I, along with the Aldermen and the School Board, and city and school district employees are working diligently to respond to this pandemic in real-time while continuing to plan for the future in an uncertain time.

In these trying times, you are looking after your family and your health, while we are looking out for you.

It is an honor to be your mayor. By working together, we will continue to make our city a stronger place.

Stay home and be well.