Robber gets cash from Bunny’s Convenience on Elm

MANCHESTER, NH – On March 28th, 2020, at approximately 5:16 p.m., Manchester Police responded to Bunny’s Convenience on Elm Street for a reported robbery.

The clerk told officers a man came into the store and passed a note demanding money. The clerk complied, and the robber fled with approximately $400. The clerk did not report seeing a weapon.

\The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5-feet-9 inches tall, 160lbs, with short hair and a beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department (603) 668-8711 and reference MPD Case # 20-004035. You may also contact the Manchester Police Department Crimeline at 624-4040 to provide your crime tip regarding the incident. You may be eligible for a cash reward should your crime tip lead to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.