Ward 12 school board member Thomas announces resignation

MANCHESTER, NH – Ward 12 Board of School Committee member Kelly Thomas has announced her resignation, effective June 28.

School Board Vice-Chair Leslie Want confirmed that Thomas had issued a letter of resignation, and said she also spoke with Kelly about the decision – and hates to see her go

“She is part of the school board that just won New Hampshire’s School Board of the Year award, so I am sorry to see her go, but she also just had a baby, and being a mom and a school board member is a heavy lift,” Want said. “But I fully understand. I always say family first, in everything. Lucas is adorable and she is totally in love, but she also has two other children. I’ll miss Kelly.”

Want noted that with meetings held remotely over the past year the public at large may not have been aware of Thomas’ pregnancy.

“It all happened during COVID, so some people may not have heard the news,” Want said.

Thomas was elected in 2017. Her term was set to expire at the end of this year. Aldermen were advised of the resignation in their upcoming agenda packet for its July 6 regular meeting. As per the city charter, in the event of a school board member’s resignation, the Board of Aldermen are tasked with appointing a temporary board member until a special election can be held.