Saturday’s weather: Cooler temps throughout the holiday weekend, pop-up showers

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Saturday’s Weather
Unsettled but much cooler today into the Fourth of July weekend. Scattered pop-up showers each day in the holiday weekend but not a washout.
Weather Outlook July 3 – July 7
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Turning warmer and more humid Monday night through midweek, with a cold front bringing a risk for thunderstorms Wednesday.
Beach Weather Update
- Weather Outlook: Cloudy. Rain likely.
- UV Index: Low.
- Thunderstorm Potential: None.
- Temperature: In the lower 60s
- Winds: Northeast winds around 15 mph.
- Surf Height: Around 4 feet.
- Water temperature: 60 degrees.
- Rip Current Risk: Low
- Tides – Hampton Beach: High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 07:09 AM. Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 01:34 PM.
