Saturday’s weather: Cooler temps throughout the holiday weekend, pop-up showers

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Saturday’s Weather

Unsettled but much cooler today into the Fourth of July weekend. Scattered pop-up showers each day in the holiday weekend but not a washout.

Weather Outlook July 3 – July 7

Today: Periods of showers, a couple will bring soaking downpours High 61 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Tonight: Some clouds with showers Low 55 Winds: N 5-10mph 4th of July: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers High 68 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Sunday night: Some clouds Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds High 80 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy & more humid Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday: Hot & humid with a mix of sun & clouds High 92 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Tuesday night: Warm & humid Low Near 70 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds, warm & humid with few thunderstorms High 87 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Cloudy & humid Low 62 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Turning warmer and more humid Monday night through midweek, with a cold front bringing a risk for thunderstorms Wednesday. Beach Weather Update Weather Outlook : Cloudy. Rain likely.

: Cloudy. Rain likely. UV Index : Low.

: Low. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. Temperature : In the lower 60s

: In the lower 60s Winds : Northeast winds around 15 mph.

: Northeast winds around 15 mph. Surf Height : Around 4 feet.

: Around 4 feet. Water temperature : 60 degrees.

: 60 degrees. Rip Current Risk : Low

High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 07:09 AM. Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 01:34 PM.