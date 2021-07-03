Saturday’s weather: Cooler temps throughout the holiday weekend, pop-up showers

Friday, July 2, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Saturday’s Weather

Unsettled but much cooler today into the Fourth of July weekend. Scattered pop-up showers each day in the holiday weekend but not a washout.

Weather Outlook July 3 – July 7

Today: Periods of showers, a couple will bring soaking downpours High 61 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Some clouds with showers Low 55 Winds: N 5-10mph
4th of July: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers High 68 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Some clouds Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds High 80 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy & more humid Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Hot & humid with a mix of sun & clouds High 92 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Warm & humid Low Near 70 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds, warm & humid with few thunderstorms High 87 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy & humid Low 62 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Turning warmer and more humid Monday night through midweek, with a cold front bringing a risk for thunderstorms Wednesday.

 

Beach Weather Update

  • Weather Outlook: Cloudy. Rain likely.
  • UV Index: Low.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: None.
  • Temperature: In the lower 60s
  • Winds: Northeast winds around 15 mph.
  • Surf Height: Around 4 feet.
  • Water temperature: 60 degrees.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low
  • Tides – Hampton Beach: High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 07:09 AM. Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 01:34 PM.

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!