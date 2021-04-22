Manchester school board selected as best in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire School Boards Association has selected the Manchester Board of School Committee as its 2021 School Board of the Year.

The announcement comes in the midst of a challenging year for schools, as districts have been forced to constantly shift approaches in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to its response to the pandemic, the board has maintained its focus on implementing a long-term strategic plan. The board accepted that community-developed plan at the end of February 2020, just as the impact of COVID-19 was beginning to be felt around the world.

“It’s easy to get bogged down in the minutia of school policy, especially in a year such as this, so it is laudable that this board has not lost focus on the long-term health and success of the Manchester School District,” said Dr. John Goldhardt, Superintendent of Schools. “The strategic plan provides a road map, but you can’t get anywhere unless you start driving. Through detours and closures, this board has been focused on meeting student need – now and into the future. This award is recognition of that focus and a sign that they’re on the right path.”

Board Vice Chair Leslie Want, now serving her 3rd term on the board, noted that the majority of her colleagues on the board began their first term at the start of 2020. That left little time to get up to speed before the pandemic arrived in New Hampshire.

“I’m so proud of the way my colleagues have come together to do the important work that is before us,” Want said. “We provide support for each other but we also challenge each other to ensure we’re making data-driven, student-centered decisions. I am so thankful for the support we have from our community and outstanding partner organizations. This work is critical to the future of our city, and we cannot do it alone. While this award recognizes the board, in reality it’s recognition for all of us – I hope the entire community joins us in celebrating this.”

Mayor Joyce Craig, who serves at the chair of the board, celebrated the news.

“Over the last year, the Manchester Board of School Committee has had to make difficult decisions in order to keep our students and teachers safe,” Craig said. “But despite these uncontrollable challenges, we have continued to make progress, including implementing new curriculum, expanding professional development opportunities, and staying true to the District’s mission of ‘Excellence and Equity: Every Classroom. Every day.’ I’m honored to serve with this group of dedicated public servants.”

Manchester Proud, the grassroots community group that helped build the district’s strategic plan, has continued to work closely with the district and board, and offered congratulations on the honor.

“On behalf of Manchester Proud’s Council, we are honored to partner with our Board of School Committee and we offer congratulations on this award,” said Barry Brensigner, Manchester Proud’s coordinator. “Manchester is so fortunate and proud to have a school board that is truly student-centered, embraces change, and welcomes the essential role of community in the making of great schools.”

The New Hampshire School Boards Association accepts and reviews nominations for the award. The association’s Executive Director Barrett Christina notified Want and Superintendent Goldhardt of the award late last week.

“We received many applications from many well-deserving school boards,” Barrett wrote in a message to Vice Chair Want. “Manchester’s application stood out among all.”

The award will be presented at the annual Excellence in Education Awards (EDies) ceremony in June in Manchester. You can read more about the EDies at www.edies.org.