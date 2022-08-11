The Weekender, August 12-18: Craft Fair, Film Fest, Tall Ships, Sunflowers and more

MANCHESTER, NH – August is already halfway over but there’s still time to fit those summer activities. Check out the list of activities, events and festivals that we curated to get you out and about and enjoying the summer sun (or rain).

Don't see what you're looking for? Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it's free!

Multi-Day Events

League of NH Craftsmen’s Fair, Newbury NH: August 6-14–The League of NH Craftsmen’s Fair continues on for its last weekend. This is a ticketed event, make sure to buy your tickets ahead of time or in-person. You won’t want to miss out!

Arts Build Community Mural Festival, Manchester NH: August 11-August 21–The first ever mural festival will be coming to town! The goal is to provide collaboration through mural-making throughout Ward 3 which is a major cultural epicenter to the Queen City. You can find more information, insight, how to help, etc. here.

Manchester International Film Festival, Manchester NH: August 12-14 –The Manchester International Film Festival will kick off its first year this coming Friday August 12th at the Rex Theatre. For a full schedule of the weekend’s events, as well as daily pass tickets can be purchased here.

Tall Ships, Portsmouth NH: August 12-14–The Sail Portsmouth Tall Ships are back for 2022. This is a ticketed event, which allows you to view both tall shops, browse exhibitors and much more. For more information on this event and how to purchase tickets, check out their website here.

Sunflower Festival, Fitchburg MA: August 13-14–Hollis Hills Farm will be once again holding their annual sunflower festival. This is a ticketed event, however the small entry fee allows entry to the sunflower field, picture opportunities and the cutting of one sunflower. For more information and updates, check out their Facebook page.

August 11

Art After Work – 5 to 8 p.m. at the Currier Museum, 150 Ash St., featuring live music by Paul Nelson. Take advantage of free gallery admission after 5 p.m. to view new exhibition, Gee’s Bend Quilts! Enjoy a break from the galleries in the Winter Garden Café with live music until 8 p.m. The evening’s housemade signature cocktail will feature limoncello and fresh strawberries for a refreshing treat!

August 13

Manchester NH, Arts & Crafts Fair, Manchester NH–Rain or shine, this free public event will take place at Veterans Memorial Park from 9 AM to 2 PM. There will be food trucks, plenty of vendors as well as the Manchester Animal Shelter. Here is the list of participating vendors. For more information check out their website, Facebook and Instagram.

An Evening with John Lithgow, Manchester NH–As a part of the Manchester International Film Festival, John Lithgow will speak about his career at the Palace Theatre starting at 7:30 PM. You can find more information here and purchase tickets if you still can!

Gray Wild Blueberry Festival, Gray ME–Celebrating Community and culture, the Gray Wild Blueberry Festival will be a day full of celebrating Maine’s wild blueberries. This festival is packed with activities, food and so much more. Check out more information on how to get there, and a schedule of the day’s events.

Fore River Folk Blues & Brews Fest, South Portland ME–A day full of music, food and local beer will be held at Fore River Brewing Company for the First Annual Fore River Folk, Blues & Brews Fest. This is a ticketed event and your purchase of a ticket includes a first pint from Fore River!

Diz’s Cafe Second Saturday, Manchester NH–Diz’s Cafe, along with other Elm Street businesses, will be taking part in Second Saturday. Diz’s will be offering one free smile pancake for kids when accompanied by an adult purchasing an item during breakfast hours in honor of Celebrating Happiness Month! For more information, check out Diz’s Facebook page.

August 14

Latino-American Festival, Nashua NH–The Latino-American Festival will take place at St. Aloysius of Gonzaga Parish from noon to 5:30 PM. This event will include music, food and the opportunity to share a multicultural experience.

New Hampshire Jewish Festival, New Castle NH–The first ever NH Jewish Festival celebrating Jewish life and culture will take place from 12PM-3PM at the Oceanfront at the New Castle Commons. This is a ticketed event which will have music, kosher deli, crafts, vendors and more.

August 17

Concert in the Park: Soggy Po’ Boys, Manchester NH–The last of the Concerts in the Park Summer Series hosted by Manchester Parks and Recreation. The Soggy Po’ Boys will take the stage at Veterans Park starting at 6:30 PM in downtown Manchester.

August 18

Rooftop Live Music ft. The Brethren, Portsmouth NH–The Brethren will be playing rooftop live music at Rooftop at The Envio in Portsmouth starting at 5 PM. Reservations are encouraged but not required!

Looking Ahead?

We Are One Fest, Veterans Park – August 20

Spark Academy Golf Classic, Pembroke NH–August 22

Chaos & Kindness Sky Show, Manchester NH –August 27

NH Highland Games, Lincoln NH–September 16-18