Aug. 11-14: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

THURSDAY, AUGUST 11th

Chris Taylor / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

The Drift / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Bob Pratte Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

D-Comp / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

John Chouinard / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

Ralph Allen / T-Bones (Bedford) / 7pm

FRIDAY, AUGUST 12th

Mark Lapointe / The Hill Bar & Grill (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Tom Rousseau / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

David Corson / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 6pm

Paul Nelson / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Brian Johnson / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Money Kat / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 9pm

Lexi James / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

Andrew North & The Rangers / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, AUGUST 13th

Brooks Hubbard / The Goat (Manchester) / 10am

Lucas Gallo / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Dave Zangri / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Doug Thompson / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Two Towns / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Cashwood / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

Swamptones / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, AUGUST 14th

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Steve Prisby / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Pete Massa / Elm House Patio (Manchester) / 2pm

Paul Lussier / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm

Another Shot Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm

Gabby Martin / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

NUNSENSE / August 12-21 (Studio Theatre)

Nunsense begins when the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, and they are in dire need of funds for the burials. The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show, so they take over the school auditorium, which is currently set up for the eighth-grade production of “Grease.” Nunsense has become an international phenomenon. Updated by the author with new jokes, additional lyrics, two new arrangements, and a brand new song. Join us at The Majestic Studio for this all-new production with a new cast!

“AN EARLY GLIMPSE OF MANCHESTER” WALKING TOUR / August 25th (Stark Park)

Collaborating once again with the Majestic Theatre, the Manchester Historic Association is pleased to announce a living history tour of Stark Park. This interactive, actor-led tour will give first person accounts of Manchester’s own war hero General John Stark and his wife Molly, and some of their contemporaries, including Samuel Blodget, Robert Rogers, Samantha Plantin, and Elizabeth Stark. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. Call (603)-622-7531 or visit https://www.manchesterhistoric.org/events for tickets.

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

FNC at the Rex – SLAP SHOT Live with Jimmy Dunn / August 12th at 7:30pm

SLAP SHOT Live with Jimmy Dunn, Roadkill from “Greg and The Morning Buzz”, Retired NHL Referee Mark Riley. Comedic Commentary during the Movie Slap Shot.

MANCHESTER INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL / August 12-14

Complete schedule of movies and events at https://www.palacetheatre.org/film/

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

CHILDREN’S SUMMER SERIES:

BEAUTY & THE BEAST / August 9-12

SNOW WHITE & THE SEVEN DWARFS / August 16-19

Disney’s FROZEN Kids / August 23-26

AN EVENING WITH JOHN LITHGOW / August 13th at 7:30pm

Audiences worldwide know Tony and Emmy Award-winning actor John Lithgow from his delightful performances across stage and screen. In a lively discussion, Lithgow reflects on the iconic roles that comprise his decades-long career, from cultural touchstones like The World According to Garp and 3rd Rock from the Sun to his more recent SAG-award-winning role as Winston Churchill in the smash-hit Netflix original series The Crown. Lithgow places social and political advocacy at the forefront of his public speaking, with an emphasis on the importance of the arts and education, as well as his recent forays into the world of political satire with the publishing of the New York Times best-selling Dumpty trilogy of books. Ever charming, John Lithgow dazzles audiences with his trademark wit and conversations full of heart.

FEATURED EVENTS:

MUSIC: THE WALLFLOWERS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / August 14th at 7pm

Rock ‘n’ roll is often hard to define, or even to find, in these fractured musical times. But to paraphrase an old saying, you know it when you hear it. And you always hear it with the Wallflowers. For the past 30 years, the Jakob Dylan-led act has stood as one of rock’s most dynamic and purposeful bands – a unit dedicated to and continually honing a sound that meshes timeless songwriting and storytelling with a hard-hitting and decidedly modern musical attack. That signature style has been present through the decades, baked into the grooves of smash hits like 1996’s Bringing Down the Horse as well as more recent and exploratory fare like 2012’s Glad All Over. www.tupelomusichall.com

THEATRE: BUBBLE BOY – The Musical / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / August 12-14

From the creative team behind the cult classic movie Bubble Boy, Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio take audiences back to early 2000s Palmdale, Florida, and the home of our Bubble Boy, Jimmy Livingston. Born with no immune system, Jimmy’s entire life has been spent behind the plastic walls of his bubble room with no one for company besides his overbearing mother and silent father. That is until the rebellious Chloe moves into the house next door and into Jimmy’s heart. When the sterilized walls separating the pair become too much for Chloe, she accepts a marriage proposal from rockstar wannabe, Mark and it is up to Jimmy to stop the wedding. Donning a homemade bubble suit, Jimmy takes to the open road to travel 3,000 miles for love encountering cults, biker gangs, dead cows, and the always impending fear of germs and his mother. “More than anything, Bubble Boy is a show about love,” said Director Jordan Formichelli. “And love makes people do wild and funny things. Audiences should be ready to laugh alongside our all-star cast as they take one another through a journey to find love before it’s too late.”

MOVIE: RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK / Greeley Park (Nashua) / August 12th at dusk

The movie follows Indiana Jones, an American archaeologist from 1937, as he goes on

a quest to find the lost Ark of the Covenant before the Nazis can steal it for themselves.

Visit www.nashuanh.gov/546/SummerFun FREE EVENT

MUSIC: OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL / Bank of NH Pavilion (Gilford) / August 12th

Presented by Blackbird & LN and featuring Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Zach Bryan, Charley Crockett, The War & Treaty, Particle Kid. https://banknhpavilion.com/

COMEDY THIS WEEKEND:

Queen City Improv / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / August 11 th at 7:30pm

Isabel Hagen The Music Hall Lounge (Portsmouth) / August 12 th at 8pm

Kerri Louise / Chunky’s (Nashua) / August 12 th & 13 th at 8:30pm

Greg Fitzsimmons / Chunky’s (Manchester) / August 12 th & 13 th at 8:30pm

Chris Zito / Headliners Comedy Club (Manchester) / August 13 th at 8:30pm

Joe Gatto / Casino Ballroom (Hampton) / August 13 th at 7:30pm

Casey Crawford / McCue’s Comedy Club (Portsmouth) / August 13 th at 8pm

