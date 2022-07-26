‘The Tradition Continues’: We Are One Festival 2022 set for Aug. 20

MANCHESTER, NH – The We Are One Festival returns to Veterans Memorial Park, 723 Elm Street in Manchester, on Aug. 20. The festival will begin at 11 a.m. and concludes at 6 p.m. This is a rain or shine event.

We Are One Festival has become a cornerstone of the summer experience in Downtown Manchester. The event transcends across two decades of celebrating African, Caribbean and Latino culture. Latinos Unidos started the Latino Festival in 2000 to raise money for scholarships. Ujima Collective founded the African/Caribbean Celebration in 2001 to address issues of social isolation and cultural alienation. We know the social determinants of health are the major predictors of physical, financial and emotional well-being. In 2013, Latinos Unidos and Ujima Collective combined efforts due to the financial restraints of putting forth a successful celebration of culture and community.

Together, We Are One.

This year we plan to have a break-out year following the lull we experienced during the COVID-19 [andemic. All of the traditional festivities of music and food will be in full swing.

“Really excited to have a bounce-back year after the pandemic. It will be a great opportunity for families to connect!,” said Sudi Lett, who is co-organizer of the festivities along with Shaute Whitted.

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor or vendor contact, Shaunte Whitted (603) 657-6549 or Sudi Lett (603) 657-4969, or register online via this link.