Arrest made in connection to Second Street fire

MANCHESTER, N.H. – An arrest has been made in connection to a fire on Second Street earlier this week that displaced three people.

Manchester Police have charged 34-year-old Edgardo Pacheco with alleged arson, a felony offense.

Based on a joint investigation between the Manchester Fire Department Deputy Fire Marshall and Manchester Police Department’s Arson Investigator, Pacheco was believed to have intentionally set the fire inside a first-floor apartment within the building.

An arraignment date has yet to be determined.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.