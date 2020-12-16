SNHU, Saint Anselm have almost all winter sports cancelled

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANSFIELD, Mass. – On Tuesday, the Northeast-10 Conference, which includes Saint Anselm College and Southern New Hampshire University, announced the cancellation of its winter sports regular season and championship season for 2020-’21.

A decision on spring sports is expected in January. The Northeast-10 Conference has almost completely shut down since March.

The Saint Anselm women’s hockey program, which does not participate in the Northeast-10, announced last week that it would resume play in January.