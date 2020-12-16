Aldermen end proposal to end Safe Station program

Tuesday, December 15, 2020 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Government, Safe Station Update 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Sign on the door of Manchester Central Fire Station, a designated Safe Station. Photo/Pat Grossmith

MANCHESTER, N.H. – An attempt to phase out Manchester’s Safe Station concluded at Tuesday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) meeting, but not before another discussion over coordination between the city and state.

The proposal from Ross Terrio (Ward 7) was not recommended in committee earlier this month, with Terrio asking that the BMA table the proposal pending additional study and additional discussion with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to see if Manchester could obtain a 24/7 Doorways program comparable to Nashua’s recent transition, ending the program that has provided immediate relief to those seeking help with drug addiction.

Terrio said he recently had an informational meeting with representatives of DHHS along with Mike Porter (Ward 8), Pat Long (Ward 3) and Keith Hirschmann (Ward 12) regarding whether the state could provide financial assistance to expand Manchester’s Doorways program from its 9-to-5 weekday current schedule to follow Nashua’s lead.

This meeting brought criticism from Kevin Cavanaugh (Ward 1) and Mayor Joyce Craig, with Craig stating that she has posted minutes of meetings she had held with state officials in the past, stating that such discussions should be done in the public view. Craig stated that she and city department heads were not invited to the meeting.

The mayor also clarified in a memorandum to the BMA (see below) that the city received just over $1 million, which went in part to the city’s fire department to help those in homeless camps with medical assistance. However, she also noted that much more went to non-profit organizations in an approach lacking a state-wide comprehensive plan.

Anthony Sapienza (Ward 5) agreed, stating that DHHS representatives should provide a presentation at a special meeting if state funding for 24/7 Doorways expansion becomes a possibility. Sapienza also doubted that support from the state would ever come, referring to Concord as “knuckleheads” and stating that aid that has come for the state, such as through needle exchange programs, have been counterproductive.

Porter said he would appreciate an informational special meeting but said that Sapienza’s rhetoric has led to the state’s lack of collaboration with the city in the past.

About Andrew Sylvia 1930 Articles
Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and license to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.