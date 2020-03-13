Penmen drop softball doubleheader in final contests before coronavirus pause

MELBOURNE, Fla. – On Thursday, the Northeast-10 Conference suspended all sports until April 13, marking Southern New Hampshire University’s softball doubleheader on Wednesday as the last Penmen contests until further notice.

SNHU dropped both games to Florida Tech, 3-1 and the 9-1, with the second game lasting only five innings.

Senior Maddy Barone (Halifax, Mass.) had a complete game for the Penmen in the 3-1 loss, allowing seven hits. Senior Erin Tyrrell (Milford, N.H.) drove in Freshman Abi Gray (Litchfield, N.H.) for the Penmen’s only run, which came in the fourth inning.

SNHU could not collect a single hit in the second game, with their sole run coming in the third with senior Gabriella Vachon (Newton, Mass.) reaching on a fielder’s choice and eventually coming home following a pair of wild pitches.