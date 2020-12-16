Shell casings found on Beech Street after reports of gunshots

MANCHESTER, NH – Just before 10 p.m. on December 15, 2020, Manchester Police received several calls regarding gunshots heard in the area of Beech and Hayward streets.

Upon arrival, officers located several spent shell casings on the roadway in front of 179 Beech St. Further investigation determined that both 179 Beech St. and 183 Beech St. had been struck by gunfire. However, the occupants of both residences were uninjured. The suspects fled the area prior to officers’ arrival. This incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711. You may also contact the Manchester Police Crime Line at 603-624-4040 to provide an anonymous crime tip.