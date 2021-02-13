Shooting investigation underway after man shot at New Horizons emergency shelter

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday at the temporary emergency homeless shelter on Chestnut Street.
On February 13, 2021, at approximately 8:45 a.m., Police received a report of a shooting at 351 Chestnut St., the former police headquarters currently in use as an emergency shelter operated by New Horizons.
Arriving officers found a man 62, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Elliot Hospital.
The investigation is active, police said. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.
