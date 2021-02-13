Shooting investigation underway after man shot at New Horizons emergency shelter

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday at the temporary emergency homeless shelter on Chestnut Street.

On February 13, 2021, at approximately 8:45 a.m., Police received a report of a shooting at 351 Chestnut St., the former police headquarters currently in use as an emergency shelter operated by New Horizons.

Arriving officers found a man 62, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Elliot Hospital.

“We are currently working with local authorities in regard to this situation. At this time, our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our staff and our participants,” said Kyle Chumas, spokesman for the shelter.

No further information was immediately available about the extent of the man’s injuries.

The investigation is active, police said. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.