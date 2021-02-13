Police release name of victim and person of interest in fatal shooting outside emergency shelter

MANCHESTER, NHH – Police want to talk to a man described as armed and dangerous who was recorded Saturday morning outside a temporary homeless shelter six minutes before a 67-year-old man was shot,

The victim, identified as Jean Lascelle of Manchester, was wounded outside 351 Chestnut St., the former Manchester police station, which is now being used as a temporary emergency shelter for the homeless by New Horizons.

The shooting was reported at 8:45 a.m. Lascelle was taken to the Elliot Hospital where he later died.

Investigators want to talk with Timothy Johnson, 38, about Lascelle’s death. Johnson was last seen in front of the temporary shelter at 8:39 a.m., six minutes before 911 was called.

Police said Johnson is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. He is believed to be on foot.

Police released photographs taken of Johnson Saturday morning which shows him wearing a hat and carrying a backpack. He also has a tattoo on the left side of his lower neck.

“We are currently working with local authorities in regard to this situation. At this time, our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our staff and our participants,” said Kyle Chumas, spokesman for the shelter.

Shelter leadership and management were at the Chestnut Street outpost with authorities monitoring the site. Access to all three of New Horizon’s shelter facilities, including Chestnut Street, is currently being limited to staff and existing participants.

Chumas said normal intake at the 199 Manchester Street main shelter location would continue between 6 and 7 p.m. For any new participants checking in, they will be assigned a bed at either the Manchester Street or Union Street location

Anyone with information about Mr. Johnson’s current whereabouts is asked to call police at (603) 668-8711.