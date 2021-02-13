March 2: Free first-time homebuyer workshop

MANCHESTER, NH — Morgan Franklin Fellowship (MFF) will host “Homebuyer Orientation”, a free 45-minute webinar, Tuesday, March 2 at 12 noon EST. Designed for the first-time homebuyer, the workshop will explore the steps in the home buying process and outline the home mortgage approval process.

The workshop presenter is Neighborworks Southern New Hampshire’s HomeOwnership Program Director Paul McLaughlin. Neighborworks Southern New Hampshire, a nonprofit organization, provides access to quality housing services and supports opportunities for personal empowerment.

Morgan Franklin Fellowship’s (MFF) signature online program, the Standards of Financial Literacy (SFL), supports the concept of personal financial freedom by giving participants of all ages the insight to set goals, track spending, and understand net worth. Upon successful completion of SFL’s six-module course, participants become an MFF Fellow. Becoming an MFF Fellow is the ticket to access additional MFF courses and opportunities for mentoring, networking, internships and real-world projects.

To register for this webinar and to learn more about Morgan Franklin Fellowship, visit morganfranklinfellowship.com.