Weather: Chance of some snow tonight and every day through Tuesday



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Friday’s Weather

High pressure will once again keep New Hampshire on the dry side today with clouds increasing from the southwest as the day progresses. Highs today in the upper 20s. Very light snowfall early Sunday morning will make for slick travel.

Weather Outlook, Feb. 12 – Feb. 16

Today: Clouding up and cold High 28 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Cloudy with snow showers after midnight. (Trace) Low 16 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Sunday: Very light snow during the morning (Trace-1″), then mostly cloudy High 31 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday night: Cloudy Low 20 Winds: Light & Variable

Washington’s Birthday: Light snow during the afternoon. (1″) High 32 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Monday night: Periods of snow (1″-2″) Low 18 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Watching a potential winter storm, Periods of snow & ice (3″-5″) High 25 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Snow showers early (1″) Low 15 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds High 32 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low 15 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching Two big winter storms could play out next Tuesday and Friday!!!

Fun Fact

How warm was the Earth in January? Last month was Earth’s 7th-warmest January on record, according to @NOAANCEIclimate. Across North America, it was the second-warmest January.

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .