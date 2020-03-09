March 14: U.S. citizenship and immigration info session at MCRC

MANCHESTER, NH — The Manchester/Bedford Office of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will be returning to the Manchester Community Resource Center to provide on-site one-on-one informational sessions on Thursday, March 14 from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m.

At the Manchester Community Resource Center (MCRC), 434 Lake Ave.

USCIS representatives will be on hand to meet with individuals/families to answer questions regarding:

Citizenship and Immigration Applications

Green Cards

Naturalization

Forms and Fees

Immigration Benefits and Procedures

Attendees should bring photo identification, case information, and documents to the events.