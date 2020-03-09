City lays out Coronavirus planning efforts

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday morning, Congressman Chris Pappas (D-NH) and local officials provided a briefing outlining Manchester’s response to the novel Coronavirus, following a briefing on preparatory steps currently being taken by the city in coordination with state and federal officials.

According to Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and Manchester Public Health Director Anna Thomas, all city departments are currently working on continuity plans to ensure public services remain functioning in case city employees become infected with the virus and must be quarantined. Manchester’s schools are also remaining vigilant and will make decisions on school closures on a case-by-base basis in conjunction with city planning efforts.

Framework for these plans were created following the 9/11 attacks, providing the city with mechanisms in place following significant municipal emergencies.

City officials also echoed recommendations by the Manchester Chamber of Commerce that local businesses develop their own contingency plans to prevent the spread of illness by proper hygiene and finding ways to allow employees to work remotely in case of infection.

Currently, the city is focusing on preventative measures by promoting common sense hygiene practices they provide during normal cold and flu seasons. However, it was noted that the situation is fluid and plans may evolve if Manchester residents become infected with the disease.

“Right now things are relatively quiet in Manchester and the state of New Hampshire,” said Thomas. “We will learn more as we see this disease progress around the world and that will impact how we respond as well.”

Thomas also advised elderly residents to limit social contact, but also noted that there has been no changes to city activities provided for the elderly at the current time.

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Director Ted Kitchens said that March is a slower month for travel in Manchester normally and indicated that there has been no clear impact on the airport by the virus to date.

Pappas also provided an outline of funding approved by Congress and President Trump last week, including up to $2.2 billion available to local officials for Coronavirus until 2022.

UPDATE: Governor Sununu has activated the State of New Hampshire Joint Information Center, to be opened at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone with Coronavirus-related questions can call call 603-271-4496 for questions and concerns from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice.