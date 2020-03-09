March 11: Meet local author at The Bookery and get your signed copy of debut sci-fi novel, ‘The Light Years’

“The toll difficult moral choices take on families is the core conflict of this clever far-future debut from Greene… Sophisticated worldbuilding and diverse, emotionally-resonant characters make Greene an author to watch.”

– Publishers Weekly

MANCHESTER NH — Manchester author Rob Greene (writing as R.W.W. Greene because it’s easier to find via Google) will read from and sign his debut novel “The Light Years” at a 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 event at The Bookery, 844 Elm St., in downtown Manchester.

“I greatly appreciate The Bookery’s willingness to showcase local authors,” Greene said. “It’s a real boon to the Queen City. In their honor, I will try to keep the event interesting.”

Greene described “The Light Years” as “a family drama wrapped in a space opera. Or vice versa.”

Greene is a longtime Manchester resident and occasional contributor to Manchester Ink Link. His novel was published Feb. 11 by Angry Robot Books (UK) and distributed in the states by Penguin Random House. Greene is a former trustee of the New Hampshire Writers’ Project and works as an adjunct English instructor at Southern New Hampshire University.

“The Light Years” has engendered a warm response from critics, including a starred review from the American Library Association’s Booklist. Publishers Weekly called Greene “an author to watch” and Kirkus Reviews offered, “On the surface [of ‘The Light Years’], you get an engrossing space opera, but if you look deeper you will find explorations of poverty, arranged marriage, and the toll that difficult moral choices take on families.”

To find out more about the author or the book, visit Greene’s website at www.rwwgreene.com or the website of Angry Robot Books. The Bookery event is free to all, and copies of The Light Years are available there now and at the event.