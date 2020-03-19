Manchester-based advisor earns honor

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Earlier this week, Jeffrey Photiades, a wealth management advisor with Northwestern Mutual – Manchester has earned the Certified Business Exit Consultant® designation from the International Exit Planning Association (IEPA).

The CBEC® designation recognizes individuals who have met the coursework and training criteria designed to teach advisors the language and tools needed to effectively communicate with business owners who are needing to make plans for their eventual exit.

“We are proud of Jeff for achieving this standard in business exit consulting,” said Scott Christensen, managing partner of Northwestern Mutual – Manchester. “Earning this designation demonstrates the value he places on doing what is in our clients’ best interest as they prepare for retirement, as well as his commitment to professional growth.”

Photiades joined Northwestern Mutual – Manchester in April 1990. He holds an associate’s degree from the University of New Hampshire. He volunteers with NHSPCA, New Horizons for New Hampshire, the American Heart Association, and Saint Rafael Church.