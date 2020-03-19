Granite United Way launches COVID-19 relief fund

Granite United Way is working around the clock to help people who are already experiencing hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After being identified by Governor Sununu as the resource for COVID-19 information, Granite United Way-operated 211 NH information line has already fielded 5,000 calls from concerned residents – more calls than they typically receive in a month.

Our community members are facing needs that could not be planned for – empty grocery store shelves, mothers needing formula to feed newborns, restaurant servers relying on tips but with no customers. Individuals are worried about how to survive today and what may happen tomorrow. Granite United Way has a strong and well-coordinated network of social service agencies that are equipped to help during a crisis, helping our neighbors find the resources they require. These needs come in the form of food, shelter and medical amongst others. United with our partners, Granite United Way is committed to providing access to resources that support our community during this unprecedented time.

Recognizing needs will continue well beyond the initial crisis, Granite United Way launched the Granite United Way COVID-19 Relief Fund, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to those impacted by the pandemic.

It’s easy to give –

Give online at www.graniteuw.org

Text GUWHELPS to 41444

Mail a check to Granite United Way, 22 Concord Street, Manchester, NH 03101

“Granite United Way has always been here for our communities – our neighbors need help now more than ever before with 1 in 4 families already struggling to afford their basic needs. We also know there will be lasting effects after this immediate crisis,” said Patrick Tufts, President and CEO of Granite United Way. “By establishing the COVID-19 Relief Fund we ensure access to critical services and help people get what they need to make it through today and tomorrow.”

Granite United Way is working with state and local leaders to address needs in real time.

“At a time of crisis, we know that aligning our work and support will be key to bolstering vulnerable individuals and families,” said Heather Staples Lavoie, Board Chair for Granite United Way. “I am proud to serve as Board Chair for Granite United Way, an organization that is a leader in addressing the pandemic – finding real-time solutions for the short-term and planning for ways to continue that support in the future.”

As this situation evolves, Granite United Way will be sharing the most up to date information on ways to help our neighbors; visit graniteuw.org.

Granite United Way

Granite United Way is an experienced and trusted organization dedicated to leveraging the resources of investors and volunteers to create lasting change by addressing the underlying causes of our community’s most pressing needs. United Way’s purpose is to convene public, private, and governmental leaders and resources to tackle the largest, most pressing issues facing our community. Granite United Way fights for the education, health and financial stability of everyone in every community.

Each year, 1 in 3 residents of New Hampshire and Windsor County, Vermont engage with Granite United Way as a donor, volunteer or beneficiary of a United Way-funded program. Granite United Way, the merger of 6 local United Ways, mobilizes the power of 22,000 donors and volunteers to provide more than $14 million in support to over 350,000 individuals and provides funding to more than 750 nonprofit programs. Granite United Way is rated a Platinum level participant by GuideStar and holds a Three Star Charity rating by Charity Navigator.

Granite United Way serves the Central Region, Merrimack County, North Country, Northern Region, Southern Region (Manchester / Derry / Salem) and Upper Valley Regions of New Hampshire as well as Windsor County, Vermont. For more information, visit www.graniteuw.org.