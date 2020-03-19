An Important Brew News Mash-Up | March 18: COVID-19 Edition – Get beer and mead delivered!

Mancy taprooms across the state have closed after the governor’s Monday order to shut down dine-in operations to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean all brewers have ceased selling beer.

There’s a lot of anxiety in the air, and small business owners are all seeing their revenues dwindle. While an official request has been made with the U.S. Small Business Administration to provide disaster loans, and the White House works with Congress to pass a major stimulus, there’s no guarantee of a bailout coming any time soon.

So, for now, it’s up to us! If you want to make sure your favorite brewery or meadery is able to keep its lights on, then go buy some beer and mead directly from the makers.

Here are ways you can order to-go and, in some cases, have beer delivered. I mean, things may seem bleak, but how often can you get beer delivered?

WHAT’S AVAILABLE?

To Share

To Share Brewing Company in Manchester has set up a take out and delivery system.

Take-out – The brewery will be open for take-out starting tomorrow! We have the brewery extra clean and sanitized. You can pick up crowlers, cans, bottles, merchandise, and gift cards.

Their hours will be Tuesday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

Delivery – To Share will deliver during any of the times above within a 10 mile radius of the brewery. They are asking for a minimum purchase of $20 (2 crowlers) and there will be a $5 delivery fee to help pay for gas and staff.

Ordering – There are 4 ways to give your order Come into the taproom for a take out order during the new hours. Email them at social@tosharebrewing.com. Submit a form on the website www.tosharebrewing.com Call during the new hours at 603.836.6947



“Thank you for supporting us and all local businesses! We hope you are all staying healthy and that we can reopen the taproom soon,” Co-owner Aaron Share said in a statement.

Beer releases:

Secret Wizard Handshake #4 (5.4 percent) is new last week. It’s a tropical-drink-inspired sour that is tart and refreshing. It’s brewed with nutmeg and fermented with pineapple, blood orange, and coconut.

To Share also released Swalrus Double IPA (7.75 percent), a hazy DIPA brewed and dry hopped with generous amounts of Sabro and Cashmere hops, which gives off flavors of ripe melon, tangerine and subtle hints of coconut.

Ancient Fire

Ancient Fire Mead & Cider in Manchester is open Wednesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Additional hours are to be determined.

The meadery has a Grab and Go process set up. Just send them a message on Facebook or Instagram or email at info@ancientfiremeads.com, and give them your order. Instructions are on their Facebook.

Provide your name, phone number, order and estimated arrival time. Give them 30 minutes at least to prepare your order.

For now, they are swapping growler trades with the new Grab and Go system to shorten the transaction time. Old growlers will be cleaned and sanitized offline. They’ll provide a new growler on the spot, but if you dropped off an old one, you won’t be charged the one-time fee for the growler.

Growlers come in 32oz and 64oz sizes. Fill prices are either $10/12 for 32oz or $20/$24 for 64oz depending on product.

For bottle orders, give the quantity and product name. Discounts for 6-11 bottles (5%) and 12+ bottles (10%) will be honored.

They’re also selling gift cards.

Moonlight Meadery

At Moonlight Meadery in Londonderry, they already had to lay off staff to stay afloat. But they are still offering pick up service and online sales.

They’re currently running a special online. If you use the #NeedMead promo code you will get 20 percent off any online sale.

Currant Obsession session mead in 4 packs is on sale at $4. That’s a discount of $10 off a 4 pack, limited to one case per person.

If you call ahead and order over the phone, they will carry out your order to the car.

Tours and tastings will be suspended until further notice although they can offer “private” tours at regular pricing with reservation.

All plans for new releases are suspended.

Lithermans Limited

Lithermans Limited Brewery in Concord is open Wednesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

They are offering can and keg sales to-go, and a new online ordering system at Lithermans.beer. The website outlines all the different four packs of cans and kegs available, and their prices.

While a few planned new releases were suspended for now, the special 2020 Pink Boots Made For Walking was released on March 14.

Martha’s Exchange

Martha’s Exchange in Nashua continued offering its take-out service, including for its famous corned beef boiled dinner on St. Patrick’s Day. But as of Wednesday, the restaurant and brewery was closed.

The owner plans on deciding in the next couple of days whether or not to do take-out for beer and food moving forward.

Beer releases:

When they reopen, keep an eye out for these recently released beers, dropped in anticipation of St. Patty’s.

Volstead ‘33’ (4.7 percent), a German-style golden ale that’s crips, clean and easy to drink; Irish Red Ale (5 percent), a malt-forward brew with an earthy hop undertone, and flavors of toffee and caramel; and Dark Rosaleen Stout (5.5 percent), an Irish stout with an American flair. It’s described as roasty and smooth, super creamy and dark, and it’s available on regular draft and nitro.

Able Ebenezer

Able Ebenezer Brewing Company in Merrimack is launching a new ordering and delivery system on their website. It should be live by Wednesday afternoon.

The brewery will open earlier for take-out at 10 a.m., with the same closing hours.

There will be home delivery options for communities in Merrimack, Nashua, Manchester, Bedford and Amherst from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

They are open for to-go purchases only of canned four-packs, crowlers and new growlers, but they will not be refilling growlers at this time.

They are planning on starting simple and they’ll expand their offerings from there.

Stark Brewing

Stark Brewing Company in Manchester is offering car-side pick-up and free delivery of its beer and food menu items within five miles of its location. Liquor products are only available for pick-up.

Some restrictions apply. Check them out on DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grub Hub.

Gift certificates are also available. If you buy a $25 gift certificate, you get an additional $10 for free.

If you order an entree from the food menu, kids under 12 can get a free meal off the kids menu.

Pipe Dream Brewing

Pipe Dream Brewing in Londonderry is offering home deliveries of 16-ounce four packs. Customers can call to place an order and they will deliver the beer ASAP.

Pipe Dream co-owner Jon Young said all full-time employees will remain employed and kept busy by cleaning, making simple repairs and giving the taprooms a fresh coat of paint.

They are also offering food take-out from their full menu while supplies last, and they will deliver food as well. Deliveries will be to residents in Londonderry, Derry, Manchester, Litchfield, Windham, Bedford, Goffstown, Merrimack, Salem and Nashua.

Mondays and Tuesdays are open for take-out only. Deliveries are available from Wednesday to Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

Young said they will also be reaching out to local schools and the Londonderry Fire Department about donating their time to help out with things like cleaning and delivering food to the elderly.

“Pipe Dream is here to help its surrounding towns, because we know they will support us the same,” Young said.

Beer releases:

Pipe Dream recently released Strawberry Blonde (5.7 percent), a light refreshing blonde ale aged on 450 pounds of fresh strawberries; Naked Twister DIPA (9 percent), a triple dry-hopped double IPA with a tropical, resiny hop bomb; and Brown Sugar Stout (8 percent), a medium-bodied stout infused with brown sugar pop tarts.

Great North

Great North Aleworks in Manchester is staying open for take-out service until the governor’s order is lifted.

They will be open Wednesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

They will reevaluate hours as they go. Check their website for updates and a list of beers available.

Growlers will be exchanged for new ones at no charge.

They will be doing a to-go version of the Raise a Glass & Cash fundraiser, where they will donate $1 to the New Hampshire Food Bank for every four-pack, six-pack or growler fill purchased.

Long Blue Cat

Long Blue Cat Brewing in Londonderry will be offering growler fills and cans to go.

The will be open this week Wednesday to Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 2 p.m.

If you buy a case or five growlers, you get a $20 gift certificate for future use.

They recently canned a lot of beers on Monday, so they have fresh four-packs available of Latchkey IPA, Radioface DIPA, Klementine Kolsch, Black Arts Black IPA, and London Buzz Honey Ale.

They also have Dearg Irish Red Ale, Cherry Chocolate Oatmeal Stout, and Johnny Rye Ale on tap for growler fills.

603 Brewery

At 603 Brewery in Londonderry, retail beer, growlers and kegs will be for sale along with a limited menu for takeout and curbside pick-up.

According to a post on the company Facebook page, they will use a portion of the proceeds from takeout sales to assist in the efforts to provide meals and groceries for their staff during this time.

They’ll be open for retail and take-out Thursday through Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Industry friends will receive a 20 percent discount on all food and to-go beer purchases.

Text your order to 978-384-0693 or call at 603-404-6123.

Candia Road

Candia Road Brewing Company in Manchester has shortened its hours to noon to 6 p.m., but they are retailing four-packs and selling homebrewing supplies as always.

“This will be a challenging time for us and many other small businesses in the area, so please support local businesses as much as you can,” the brewers said in a Facebook post.

Rockingham Brewing

Rockingham Brewing Company in Derry opened 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, selling cans, according to a Facebook post.

You can also show your support for the brewery by pre-ordering a special limited edition graphic T-shirt that says “Ham is where the heart is.”

From the Barrel (FTB)

FTB in Derry has a special bottle release starting Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to Facebook. It’s a Rum Barrel Aged Ethan, an imperial maple milk stout, with the barrels provided by Doire Distilling in Derry. It’s aged for six months.

They also set up an online ordering page on their website at drinkftb.com.

Kelsen Brewing

Kelsen Brewing Company in Derry also adjusted their hours to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for take-out and retail.

To sweeten the deal, they’re offering $4 off any large pizza or any four-pack of beer, according to their Facebook page.

As of Wednesday, the brewery also took $4 off all 32-ounce and 64-ounce growler fills. They said they will sanitize their taps after every fill.

On Thursday, Day Raider Belgian White (5.2 percent) will be returning on tap.

If you would like to list your brewery here, reach out to ryanmlessard@gmail.com with the details.