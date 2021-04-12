Hillsborough County Superior Court April Grand Jury Indictments: City woman faces attempted murder charge

MANCHESTER, NH – A city woman accused of repeatedly stabbing her 12-year-old daughter told her “I’m sorry, I’m sorry” as she used a knife to slit her throat, according to an indictment charging her with attempted murder.

A Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District grand jury indicted Amanda Mitchell, 34, of 1837 Elm St., on 11 felony charges. If convicted of the attempted murder charge, Mitchell faces from 15 years to life in prison.

Mitchell also was indicted on four first-degree assault charges and six second-degree assault counts.

According to the indictments, on Feb. 19, 2021, Mitchell stabbed her daughter in the neck and jaw area, causing a puncture wound; used the knife to cut across her throat and neck, causing a wound requiring stitches, and cut the knuckles on both of her daughter’s hands.

A man accused of stabbing three Manchester police officers was indicted on three counts of first-degree assault.

Akwasi Owusu, 19, of 6 Ahern St., also was indicted one charge of second-degree assault accusing him of choking “P.N.,” his older sister, two days earlier.

The incident happened on Feb. 4, 2020, at his home. Police were called there for a domestic incident. It resulted in officers Brendan Langton, 26, Olivia LaCroix, 26, and Kevin Shields, 32, all being stabbed If convicted on the felony charges, Owusu faces an extended sentence of 10 to 20 years per count in the New Hampshire State Prison.

Langton and LaCroix suffered puncture wounds to their right sides, resulting in collapsed lungs and requiring hospitalization.

Shields sustained a one-inch laceration to the forehead which required three stitches to close.

Daniel Samaria, 45, of 177 Lake Ave., was indicted on charges of manslaughter, negligent homicide, first-degree assault and second-degree assault in connection with the Sept. 13, 2019 death of Robert Lachance, 57, of Manchester. Lachance died in an incident on Spruce Street. He was cleaning up some milk crates when the two men got into an argument. Prosecutors say Samaria sucker-punched Lachance, who fell and struck his head on the ground, leading to his death two days later.

The grand jury issued 219 indictments. Others indicted include:

Chelsie Bixby, 31, of 2323 Brown Ave., two counts of reckless conduct. According to the indictment, on March 3, 2021, while operating a motor vehicle she placed Officer Eric Cooper in danger of serious bodily injury when she accelerated while his arm was inside the vehicle, dragging him a short distance before he fell to the ground. She is also accused of driving at 70 mph in a 30 mph zone while attempting to evade police who were pursuing her.

Michael Condit, 52, of 92 Poor St., one count aggravated felonious sexual assault, a special felony that on conviction carries a 10 to 20-year sentence. On Oct. 31, 2020, Condit allegedly inserted his penis into the genital opening of “A.C.” who was physically helpless to resist.

Tyler Corriveau, 23, of 1 Theodore Ave., Allenstown, five charges including burglary, two counts of criminal threatening, and one count each of theft by unauthorized taking and reckless conduct. On Aug 7, 2020, in Manchester, Corriveau is accused of threatening to kill K.M. if she didn’t let him inside her Manchester residence; threatening to shoot K.M. and T.W.; putting a revolver to his head and pulling the trigger while T.W. was in the room; and possessing a firearm reported stolen in Florida.

Albert Desrochers, 51, of 93 Allen St., six felony charges accusing him of the Feb.15, 2020, aggravated felonious sexual assault and attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl.

Raymond Faucher, 35, of 10 Pine St., Londonderry, criminal mischief. On Dec. 3, 2020, in Manchester Faucher is accused of using an axe to cause more than $1,500 in damage to a vehicle belonging to Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

Michael Nault, 31, of 16 Rimmon St., attempted first-degree assault and criminal threatening. On Dec. 26, 2020, Nault is accused of swinging a knife at D.G.H. and threatening, “I’ll fucking stab you.”

Jose Polanco Diaz, 25, of 383 Hayward St., Apt. 2, eight felony charges of two counts aggravated felonious sexual assault, burglary, three counts of criminal threatening and two counts of falsifying physical evidence. On Sept. 4, 2020, Polanco Diza is accused of breaking into a woman’s Auburn Street apartment while she was sleeping, ripping her pants and digitally penetrating her. He is accused of swinging a machete at her and another individual and then tossing the machete behind a 413 Spruce St. garage and discarding a cell phone in the area of 413 Cedar St.

Joseph Grande, 31, of 2017 Weare Road, Bennington, five counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, two of them alleged a pattern of sexual assaults. According to the indictments, between Jan. 1, 2017, through Sept. 1, 2020, he sexually molested a boy from the time he was 8 until he was 11.

Carrie Grant, 40, of 20 Evergreen Ave., Franklin, two counts of kidnapping and one count of criminal threatening. On Sept. 6, 2020, in Manchester, she confined “T.B.” to a garage and motor vehicle, pulled out a gun and said, “This one is going up your ass,” according to the indictments.

David Lafond, 41, of 464 West River Road, Hooksett, six charges including two counts of second-degree assault, and one count each of burglary, robbery, theft by unauthorized taking and being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to the indictments, on June 5, 2020 he entered K.M.’s Douglas Street residence in Manchester with the purpose to commit a robbery. He is accused of hitting his sister-in-law in the face with a collapsible baton and striking K.M. with the stock of a rifle. He also is accused of stealing an AR-15-style rifle and putting K.M. and K.E. in fear of immediate use of physical force when he held an AR-15-style rifle on them and demanded their money.

Colby Laporte, 20, of 333 Mammoth Road, Apt. 1B, two counts each of kidnapping and aggravated felonious sexual assault. On June 27, 2020, he is accused of kidnapping B.E. when he pulled B.E. into a motor vehicle, locked the door and got on top of B.E. According to the indictments, he digitally penetrated B.E. who repeatedly told him “no” and “stop.”

What is a Grand Jury Indictment?

According to the NH Department of Justice, if a judge finds “probable cause” a case will be sent to the Grand Jury. The Grand Jury is a panel of between 12 and 23 persons who determine whether there is enough evidence to “indict” (formally charge) the defendant. The Department of Justice presents evidence to the Grand Jury. Neither the defendant nor his attorney(s) are present. If witnesses of the crime are subpoenaed to testify, the prosecutor and the grand jurors may ask questions. This proceeding is confidential and victims are not able to attend.