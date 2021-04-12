April 16: Premiere of ‘The Blueprint Project,’ 8 true-to-life short stories of hope and encouragement

Above: Trailer for “The Blueprint Project”

MANCHESTER NH – Consultant, performer, ands social-impact innovator Deo Mwano virtually premieres The Blueprint Project, an interactive

Date: Fri, April 16, 2021

Show Time: 7 p.m.

Virtual: Purchase Tickets – $25

The Blueprint Project presentation is a virtual screening of eight, true-to-life short stories of hope and encouragement through visual storytelling using dance and music.

Highlighting the importance of having a blueprint that asserts and celebrates one’s dignity and worth through working hard, by having self-love, and by fighting for justice, The Blueprint Project was inspired by Martin Luther King’s “What is Your Life Blueprint” speech 1967.

There will be a follow-up discussion including some of the performers to talk about the creative process behind the project as well as how The Blueprint Project can be customized to organizations theme and needs.

The event is presented by Deo Mwano Consultancy

About Deo Mwano Consultancy

Deo Mwano Consultancy’s unique focus is helping organizations maximize their positive impact by helping them build authentic relationships and understanding. DMC’s process brings everyone to the table by providing them the right space to co-design solutions through shared power. DMC unique skills evoke vulnerability, honesty and trust. DMC helps organizations break down old systems and mindsets. DMC merges performing arts, storytelling and music to help people externalize their inner conflicts.