Girl’s throat slashed; accused mom subject of emergency commitment hearing

MANCHESTER, NH – A 12-year-old girl whose mother is accused of stabbing her in the neck and slashing her throat, told police her mom wanted to “hurt her in any way possible,” according to court papers.

Amanda Mitchell, 34, of 1837 Elm St. is charged with three counts of first-degree assault in connection with the incident reported early Friday morning at their home.

In Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District on Monday, the court sealed motions concerning bail at the request of defense attorney Brian Civale. He also asked the hearing concerning bail be closed to the public as well.

Judge N. William Delker, noting there were members of the media attending the session, ordered the hearing closed citing RSA 135-C, concerning involuntary emergency admissions to the New Hampshire State Hospital.

Mitchell, wearing a green quilted wrap, briefly appeared on a video screen from the Valley Street jail before the afternoon session was closed to the public.

Police were dispatched to her apartment about 1:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a possible burglary.

According to court documents, officers learned from dispatch before arriving at the scene that a child was cut with a knife. After entering the apartment, officers escorted the 12-year-old to an ambulance. She was taken to the Elliot Hospital where she told police her mother stabbed her.

The girl said she was asleep when her mother entered the bedroom and briefly got into bed with her but then left. She returned a short time later with a small knife and cut her daughter across the throat with it.

In escaping, the child was stabbed in the right side of her neck, behind her jaw and below her ear, and also was cut on the knuckles of her left pinky and ring fingers. She suffered a two-inch puncture wound to her neck and a seven-inch long cut in front of her throat.

She told investigators her mother chased her from the room and attempted to “hurt her in any way possible.”

Police said a trail of blood led from the back of the residence to the front.

As of Monday afternoon, the court had not released any other information concerning the case or said whether Mitchell had been transferred to the New Hampshire State Hospital for an evaluation.