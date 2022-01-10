Girls at Work to receive MLK honor and recognition during Jan. 13 virtual event

MANCHESTER, NH – Girls at Work has been selected to receive a 2022 Martin Luther King award for its efforts in advancing racial equity and social change in the city and across our region. The award was announced Jan. 10 by Point32Health, the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan.

Girls at Work will be honored for going above and beyond to address community needs, impact social change, and advance racial justice over the past year by empowering and inspiring nearly 1,000 inner-city girls via building projects, both on-site and in schools. To date, over 15,000 girls have been empowered by Girls at Work.

The award virtual event is on January 13, from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. if you would like to join in the virtual celebration.

To register for the event click here: After registering, the livestream celebration will be accessible here via Vimeo. https://vimeo.com/event/1635115

To learn more about Girls at Work, visit https://www.girlswork.org.