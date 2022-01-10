State-run outdoor COVID testing sites will be closed Jan. 11 due to weather, indoor options abound

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has announced that the four COVID-19 testing sites overseen by the State will be closed on Tuesday, January 11 due to extreme cold. With temperatures expected in the single digits and a real feel of -20 degrees, the outdoor testing sites in Claremont, Manchester, Nashua and Newington will be closed out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of staff and patients.

Claremont Testing Site

River Valley Community College

1 College Place

Claremont, NH 03743

Manchester Testing Site

JFK Colosseum

303 Beech Street

Manchester, NH 03103

Nashua Testing Site

St. Joseph’s Hospital

261 Lake Street

Nashua, NH 03060

Newington Testing Site

Fox Run Mall

50 Fox Run Road

Newington, NH 03801

The sites are expected to resume normal operations 9 a.m. on Wednesday, January 12. For residents seeking testing on January 11, more than 100 indoor testing locations will be open to safely meet the testing needs of residents.

To find a PCR test near you, please visit https://www.covid19.nh.gov/sites/g/files/ehbemt481/files/inline-documents/sonh/covid-testing-sites.pdf.

For rapid antigen test locations, please visit https://www.covid19.nh.gov/sites/g/files/ehbemt481/files/inline-documents/sonh/covid-rapid-testing-sites.pdf.

Free at-home COVID-19 PCR tests are still available. Individuals can order these tests for their household through the State at: https://www.covid19.nh.gov/

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.