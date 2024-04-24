Thursday’s weather: Sunny, cool and breezy, high of 55

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 30s… except in the mid-20s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 40 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 60 mph decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 85 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 30 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below in the morning.