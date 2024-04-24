Thursday’s weather: Sunny, cool and breezy, high of 55

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

A frosty morning will mean trouble for plants tomorrow morning with a low of 31. Remember early vegetation can be damaged by a frost and freeze.

5-Day Outlook, April 25-April 29

Today: Sunny, cool, and breezy. High 55 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clear & cold with some frost. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mainly sunny & warmer. High 61 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Mainly clear. Low 37 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Warm with some sun & clouds. High 67 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy & mild with a shower late. Low 45 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday: The feel of summer with some sun & clouds. High 71 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 54 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Monday: Warm with some sun & clouds. High 77 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 52 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The last three days of April Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday the feel of summer with highs in the 70s. Could be around 80 on Tuesday the last day of April.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 30s… except in the mid-20s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 40 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 60 mph decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 85 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 30 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below in the morning.

