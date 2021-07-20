Girls at Work hires Manchester native as new Executive Director

Manchester, NH — Girls at Work announced on Tuesday that Susan Champagne has joined the organization as Executive Director.

Sue brings leadership experience as former prosecutor for the Hillsborough County Attorney’s office, former president of the Webster House Board of Directors, and member of the Board of Directors at Mills Falls Charter School, St. Catherine of Siena School and Manchester North Soccer League.

Based in Manchester, New Hampshire, Girls at Work is a nonprofit dedicated to empowering girls ages 8-18 through building, to alter their narrative to one of strength and courage.

“I’m thrilled to join the Girls at Work team and support their mission,” said Sue Champagne. “I was introduced to the organization years ago when I took a building class with my youngest daughter. Since then, my family and I have been strong supporters. I’m excited to expand our team, reach more girls, and form partnerships with other nonprofit organizations who share our mission.”

“Sue is a perfect leader to create solid partnerships within the community to support the development and advancement of our programs and our impact,” said Elaine Hamel, founder and program director of Girls at Work.

Sam Dion, Chair of the Board of Directors added, “Sue’s extensive leadership and work in Manchester will advance the mission of Girls at Work at a time when it is most needed in the community”.

Sue is a life-long resident of Manchester and is passionate about making a positive impact on her local community. She graduated from Dartmouth College and the University of New Hampshire School of Law.

Now located at 200 Bedford Street in Manchester, Girls at Work recently renovated space in Manchester’s Millyard to expand its programs to reach more girls in the community.

For more information about Girls at Work, visit www.girlswork.org.