ZOOM Saturday Virtual Dating: All Singles in their 30s & 40s welcome.

We are now using ZOOM platform for all upcoming events. Please check our calendar for further details. Our Eventbrite channel is: https://lightningspeedeventservices.eventbrite.com for most updated virtual mixers. Welcome to dating in the virtual world from the comfort of your own home. We are excited to launch our virtual dating events via Zoom. So how does this work?

Sign up via Eventbrite for the event of your choice – we plan to add events if there is demand

• All sales end at least 10 minutes before start of event

• Please give us 24-hour notice if you cannot attend for a voucher for future event (restrictions apply)

• Please understand that we are not responsible for no-shows

• We limit every event to equal number of men and women but cannot guarantee equal number of men and women who actually show up.

• We will send you instructions and link to our Zoom event after you purchase your ticket

• During the event, all participants will be assigned private rooms by the host. Attendees will send their selections to the host after the event. You will receive matches after the event

• Events are open nationwide, we plan to add local-only events in the future

• What do you need: laptop, tablet, or a smartphone with a camera

• Please sign up for a Zoom account prior to the meeting. To sign up, you’ll need to download the app and then complete three steps on your internet browser, and have access to your email to verify your account.

• While you can still join a Zoom meeting without making an account, it’s extremely helpful to have your own so we can see your name

• And yes, you have to have your camera on

• There is no need to be nervous, have a glass of wine and have fun

• And please be patient if there are technical difficulties or glitches. We are all new to the virtual world

• Good luck meeting that special someone