Weather: Winter Storm Watch in effect for Monday afternoon as nor’easter approaches

Outlook for Jan. 31

Today look for mainly sunny skies and light winds. It will be warmer than yesterday, but still below normal, with highs in the upper 20s.

Five-Day Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny & not as cold High 28 Winds: Light & Variable Tonight: Some clouds Low 11 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Cloudy High 31 Winds: NNE 10-15+ mph Monday night: Steady snow late (5″-8″) Low 27 Winds: NNE 10-20+ mph Ground Hog Day: Periods of snow (2″-4″) High 30 Winds: NNE 15-25+ mph Tuesday night: Cloudy with flurries early Low 27 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds High 35 Winds: NW 10-20 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low 23 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Thursday: Mostly sunny High 37 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph Thursday night: Increasing clouds Low 22 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

An all-out nor’easter for Groundhog Day. Falling and blowing snow will make travel dangerous late Monday night into Tuesday.

Nor’easter Update

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect Monday afternoon (4 p.m.) through Tuesday evening (7 p.m.)

WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 or more inches. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

WHERE…Portions of Southwest Maine and Southern New Hampshire.

WHEN…From Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to low visibility and snow-covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. Strong winds could lead to blowing snow and reduced visibilities.

