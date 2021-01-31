Jan. 31 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 369 positive results with 34 in Manchester; 15 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, January 31, 2021, DHHS announced 369 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 3.0%. Today’s results include 252 people who tested positive by PCR test and 117 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 4,886 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 59 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 46% being female and 54% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (83), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (68), Merrimack (34), Strafford (33), Cheshire (18), Sullivan (18), Belknap (11), Carroll (11), Grafton (10), and Coos (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (34) and Nashua (32). The county of residence is being determined for 15 new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced 15 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

2 female residents of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, younger than 60 years of age

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, younger than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 200 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 65,695 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated January 31, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 65,695 Recovered 59,752 (91%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,057 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 4,886 Current Hospitalizations 200 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 598,833 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 36,544 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 207

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 1/24 1/25 1/26 1/27 1/28 1/29 1/30 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 626 6 308 902 1,047 728 0 517 LabCorp 366 943 1,612 1,480 1,739 1,134 1,098 1,196 Quest Diagnostics 901 406 683 807 1,068 842 968 811 Mako Medical 63 4 499 337 97 946 110 294 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 292 146 723 576 420 383 513 436 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 270 337 493 798 392 363 279 419 Other Laboratory* 2,897 1,467 4,792 4,750 4,295 5,459 3,797 3,922 University of New Hampshire** 764 2,705 1,777 2,254 2,520 2,380 2,336 2,105 Total 6,179 6,014 10,887 11,904 11,578 12,235 9,101 9,700 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 1/24 1/25 1/26 1/27 1/28 1/29 1/30 Daily Average LabCorp 6 2 26 20 11 17 0 12 Quest Diagnostics 9 11 23 33 24 37 28 24 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 1 9 15 12 6 10 4 8 Other Laboratory* 0 18 4 11 12 14 5 9 Total 16 40 68 76 53 78 37 53

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.