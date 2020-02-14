West High School seeking Career Day volunteer speakers

MANCHESTER, NH — Manchester West High School is planning a school-wide Career Day on March 19, and the community is invited to participate by sharing time and information with students about their own career journeys.

Every teacher will be matched with a guest speaker. For example, in the math department, one teacher may host an accountant while other math teachers may host a stockbroker, financial analyst or a carpenter. Depending on a student’s schedule, every student could potentially meet and interact with five to eight speakers that day.

All you need is a willingness to share with students what you do for a living and how you found your way to your current career, post-high school. Volunteer speakers can sign up for a full day (preferred) or half-day (8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or noon to 3 p.m.) Morning refreshments and lunch will be provided for all guests.

If you are interested in making this event a memorable day for our students and faculty, please click on this link to sign up. https://tinyurl.com/ 2020WHSCareerDay

For additional information about this event to help your decision please email whscareerday@mansd.org for an attachment.