Feb. 29: Performance Reading Workshop with Christin D’Ovidio

MANCHESTER, NH — Bringing your stories and characters to life and making them memorable is essential during a public reading. This workshop will give you some basic skills to prepare for and perform a reading of your own writing. Some of the sections this workshop will cover are: choosing the right selection, preparing and practicing, creating your character (again), and in-the-moment awareness. You will use writing samples to practice within the workshop and do short, live, practice sessions with feedback. This workshop is perfect to help you prepare for the upcoming Flash Fiction competition!

WHERE: The workshop will be held at The Ford House on the campus of SNHU (2500 North River Road, Manchester, NH 03106 — Directions and parking info here)

WHEN: Saturday, February 29, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

COST: This workshop is $65 for NHWP members or $85 for nonmembers and is limited to 12 students. Register now to ensure your spot in the class by clicking here.

About the Presenter

Christin H. D’Ovidio, MFA, CCPH, is a Media & Communication Project Director at John Snow Inc. (JSI) and a graduate of the Actors Studio Drama School (SDS), formerly at the New School University in New York City. She has experience in live performance, staged-readings and voiceover work.

The Studio and ASDA are both a method and a philosophy; while at ASDS, Ms. D’Ovidio practiced the craft of acting, public speaking, direction, Alexander Technique, and movement at the Alvin Ailey School of Dance. On behalf of JSI, Ms. D’Ovidio is asked to present nationally on her social behavior change projects, under the public health umbrella. Her skills include program development, management, and evaluation, social media, creative direction, media production, brand development, and web and social measurement. Her projects “Tick Free NH” and “Binge-Free 603: What’s Your Reason?” won national awards in 2017 and 2018. She is a Certified Communicator in Public Health and is an adjunct professor at Rivier University.