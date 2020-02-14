Spotlight Room rolls out plans for March 20 ‘Mini Food Fest’

MANCHESTER, NH — In recent years, the Palace Theatre’s determined efforts have surpassed expectations. Its steady expansion is a result of its commitment to nurturing the arts within its surrounding community. In July 2018, the Palace opened the Spotlight Room, managed by event coordinator Jacqueline “Jax” Youngdahl which has since held intimate concerts and events including successful Mini-Brewfest, masquerade ball and a sold-out Rich Dimare, Frank Sinatra Tribute show.

Youngdahl is beginning a new annual spotlight series, which includes a Mini BrewFest and Mini WineFest, holding its first international-themed Mini FoodFest on March 20 where a package deal can be purchased for the Mini FoodFest and $5 off your seat for a performance of “Mamma Mia!”

The Mini FoodFest features “small bites” from local restaurants including The Crown Tavern, Antojitos Colombianos while listening to musical stylings from the NH Music Collective.

“With so many diverse restaurants in Manchester, it only made sense,” says Youngdahl. The evening will include a silent auction featuring sports memorabilia from KBK Sports.

Back by popular demand, and after the success of the first, the second annual Masquerade Black and White themed ball will be held April 25 from 7-11 p.m. Upcoming plans for a ’70s Disco themed ball are scheduled for May 22.

In October 2019, The Palace opened the Rex Theatre, which has featured Alex Preston of American Idol, local artist Alli Beaudry and a performance of Handel’s Messiah. Upcoming events will serve an array of tastes including SiriusXM radio host and CNN television host, Michael Smerconish, Medium Debbie Wojciechowski and youth theatre’s Disney’s Winnie the Pooh. Tribute concert bands include the Rolling Stones, Carole King, U2 and American Idol fame Tristan McIntosh, who performs The Linda Rondstadt Experience. On June 12, Rich Dimare and his Frank Sinatra Tribute Show return to the Rex Theatre.